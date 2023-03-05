Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.