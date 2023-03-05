Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

NGVT opened at $81.69 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

