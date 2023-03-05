Insider Buying: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Purchases $274,640.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,484,579.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcconnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.6 %

GSHD opened at $50.62 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

