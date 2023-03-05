Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $4,526,425.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86.
- On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.
Lazydays Stock Up 4.9 %
LAZY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.75.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
