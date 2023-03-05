Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $2,325,465.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

