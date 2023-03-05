Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
AMPH stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
