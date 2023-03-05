Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $18,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

AMPH stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.