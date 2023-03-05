Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $4,228,732.16 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 59,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.