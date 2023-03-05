Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Director Sells $349,200.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

