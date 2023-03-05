Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells 12,984 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.