Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $369,086.32 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $218.50 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

