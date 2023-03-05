Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $387,192.78 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $387,192.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,077,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEGH opened at $20.26 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

