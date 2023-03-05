Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells $244,326.09 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.6 %
LZ stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
