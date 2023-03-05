Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells $244,326.09 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.6 %

LZ stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

