Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $14,336,100.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,508.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,507.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

