Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells 2,164 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in NovoCure by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

