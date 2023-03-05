Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $1,506,642.80 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $28.71 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -261.00, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Privia Health Group

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

