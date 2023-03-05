Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $303.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

