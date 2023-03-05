Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

