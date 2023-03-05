Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $23,112.06 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $23,112.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 156,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,488.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RUN stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

