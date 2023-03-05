Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) EVP Sells $1,384,694.85 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.