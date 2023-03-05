Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $397,550.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $397,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,913.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $300,600.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.33 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

