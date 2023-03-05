Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells 46,830 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.86 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

