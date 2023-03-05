InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells $766,175.22 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.9 %

IDCC opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in InterDigital by 602,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

