International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 1.8%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 2,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

