Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 1,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
