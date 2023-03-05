Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.97 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

