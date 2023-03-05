iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ opened at $7.70 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.