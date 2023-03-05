iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.55% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $866,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,732,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 86,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

