iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

