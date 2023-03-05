Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.60 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading

