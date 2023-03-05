ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $95.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

