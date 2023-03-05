Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $163,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.06 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.