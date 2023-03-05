Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sesen Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Sesen Bio shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sesen Bio

In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 168,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

