Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.08 and a 200-day moving average of €36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52 week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.