Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

