Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $8.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $773.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 91.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 731,373 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

