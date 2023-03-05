Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Darling Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.