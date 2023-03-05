Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €18.80 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

FRA EVK opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.86 and a 200-day moving average of €18.98.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

