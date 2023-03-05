Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Woodmark Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

AMWD stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

