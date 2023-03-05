JMP Securities Boosts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UWMC. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UWM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

