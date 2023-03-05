JMP Securities Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $19.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

ALLO stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

