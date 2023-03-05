John M. Vandemore Sells 13,255 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

