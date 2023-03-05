Jonathan Oringer Sells 2,200 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40.

SSTK stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $98.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

