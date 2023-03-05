JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

FRA:EVK opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.98.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

