JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Covestro Price Performance

1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12 month high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.16.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

