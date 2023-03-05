JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 1.9 %

ETR KBX opened at €65.88 ($70.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a one year high of €80.24 ($85.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.06 and its 200-day moving average is €52.84.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.