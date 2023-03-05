JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,442.20 ($17.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,403.62. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.53) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,991.72). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.53) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,991.72). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

