JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 2,103

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,328 ($28.09) to GBX 2,103 ($25.38) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,659.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,156.77.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.