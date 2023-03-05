JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $33.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of YOU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,604,852 shares of company stock worth $104,724,838 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

