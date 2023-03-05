JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£135” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.91) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($162.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.87) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.32) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.87) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.66).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £107.84 ($130.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.05. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,326 ($100.47) and a 52-week high of £118.86 ($143.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,579.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

