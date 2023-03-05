Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Sells $19,261.71 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Mitchener sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $19,261.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $388,788.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
