Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Sells $19,261.71 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Mitchener sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $19,261.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $388,788.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

